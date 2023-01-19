Mumbai: Rs 25 lakh bounty on gangster Dawood unclaimed till date

Underworld don and gangster Dawood Ibrahim | File

In September 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a bounty of Rs25 lakh for giving information about Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. The fugitive gangster and designated global terrorist is also a prime accused in 1993 Mumbai blasts. The agency had also released the latest photos of Dawood and his four close aides (as seen above). However, no concrete information has come to fore, so far.

A reward of Rs20 lakh was also announced on Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel and another Rs 15 lakh each on associates Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzak Memon alias Tiger Memon.

“All the fugitives are hiding in Pakistan. Besides 1993 blasts, they are wanted in several cases of terrorism, narcotics, arms trafficking, money laundering, murders and extortion. D Company has established a criminal network to smuggle arms, explosives, drugs and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) to carry out terror attacks in close association with Pakistani agencies and terror outfits,” a senior NIA official had said while talking to The FPJ.

