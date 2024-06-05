Mumbai: RPG Foundation To Redesign City's 2 Parks At Malabar Hill And Mahalaxmi To Develop Biodiversity In Urban Landscapes | | Google

Mumbai: In a city with only a handful of public parks for excess population, two of the city’s parks will be redesigned to develop biodiversity in the urban landscapes. The RPG Foundation's nature:re initiative will redesign Malabar Hills’ Shantivan and Mahalaxmi’s Captain Namdev Lotankar garden.

In the face of a rapidly warming planet, RPG Foundation's biodiversity project nature:re is taking small steps to rebalance our planet. RPG Foundation, a not-for-profit sister organisation of RPG Group of Companies, will acquire a game-changing approach of a Green Corridor to develop biodiversity in the urban landscapes of Mumbai under nature:re city,

Reimagined Parks for a Sustainable Future Starting with Mumbai, the project establishes a network of interconnected public parks and open spaces, stretching from the city's northern tip to its southern end. This network will provide suitable habitats, ensuring the seamless movement of flora and fauna, ultimately promoting a resilient ecosystem with the long-term survival of diverse native species.

Kickstarting this initiative, RPG will transform the parks of Shantivan in Malabar Hills and Captain Namdev Lotankar Garden in Mahalaxmi. The redesigned parks will function as ecologically-driven urban oasis, incorporating native plantations, soil and water-conserving landscaping principles. The strategic selection of flora will enhance habitat connectivity and promote local pollinator population, building a more robust ecosystem.

By sequestering carbon-dioxide through photosynthesis, the redesigned parks will function as vital urban carbon sinks. Additionally, the native plants will contribute to urban heat island mitigation, lowering ambient temperatures through evapotranspiration, a natural cooling process. The enriched biodiversity will not only enhance the ecological balance but also serve as a valuable resource for environmental education and scientific research in the city

These redesigned parks will offer a much-needed respite for Mumbaikars. Educational trails, informative signage, and designated seating areas will allow visitors to connect with nature in a meaningful way, fostering a deeper appreciation for the environment.

The Captain Namdev Lotankar Garden will boast 49 recorded tree species, with 24 native varieties, while it houses 11 grand old trees, including 10 Raintrees and a Banyan, all classified as heritage trees. The park also showcases a variety of native and non-native trees like Kuchala, Java Olive, Mahogany, Rose Apple, and Ankol. A survey has identified 40 fauna species, including 14 butterfly species, birds like the Alexandrine Parakeet, and mammals like the Five-striped Palm Squirrel.

The Shantivan Park will feature enchanting moss-covered paths and repurposed steps transformed into artificial streams and mini waterfalls, creating a charming escape. It also boasts over 86 plant species and over 50 fauna species, showcasing a vibrant ecosystem within the city.