Maharashtra: Central Railway RPF boosts security measures with 'Dog Squad'

The puppies will be nurtured, raised and trained to replace the existing force of Dog Squad when they retire.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Mumbai: RPF boosts security measures with 'Dog Squad' | File

The Railway Protection Force which is responsible for the security of railway property and passengers is taking all possible steps to beef up the security measures. One such measure is the 'Dog Squad'.

Central Railway, Railway Protection Force, Mumbai division has an efficient team of well trained sniffer dogs as part of its 'Dog Squad'.

Dogs deployed for various purposes

There are 29 such canine heroes of which 18 are deployed for the detection of bombs and explosives, 4 are deployed for detection of narcotics and 7 are deployed for crime investigation.

Dhurva, Oscar, Maggie, Teepu, Danny, Jimmy, Jiva and Bond are some of the smartest and most able dogs in the squad who have helped detect explosives, and narcotics and have played an important role in not only aiding security personnel but also solving many criminal cases.

According to CR officials, these dogs are housed and trained at special Kennels situated at Matunga, Carnac Bunder, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Kalyan and are trained and handled by an efficient team of handlers namely Head Constables Bharat Jadhav, Mitesh Ambetkar, Constable J P Gaikwad, Bajrang Nagargoje, Ravindra Jhambhe, S G Gaikwad and Constables Sachin Gupta, Kishor Pawar, D S Yadav, Ramveer Singh, Tanaji Kamble and Yogesh Meena.

14 puppies purchased in 2022

Most of these canine heroes are Labradors and Dobermans, although recently some Belgian Shepherd puppies have been acquired. During the year 2022, a total of 14 puppies were purchased.

Of these, 8 Labrador and 1 Doberman puppies have been given to Mumbai Division and of the 05 Belgian Shepherds, 3 have been given to Pune Division and 1 each to Nagpur and Bhusaval divisions.

These puppies will be nurtured, raised and trained to replace the existing force of Dog Squad when they retire.

"These Super Dogs of Central Railway have also proven their mettle outside Railways when they have been called upon by the State Government to help solve crimes. These canines are given ranks and promotion based on their achievements and performance." said an official of CR.

Their contribution to providing security to railway property and passengers proves the slogan right that “A Dog is Man’s best friend”.

To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here.

