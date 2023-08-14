Mumbai: Rotary Club Of Bombay Lighthouse Completes 5 Years

The Lighthouse Project of the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) opened its doors to tiny tots at the Machimar Nagar slum in Cuffe Parade in 2018.

Children are taught spoken English, Taekwondo, Dramatics, Elocution and other confidence building activities in a "fun" way.

From 40 kids to begin with, there are now 140 kids and they put on a great display of their skills and confidence on 14th.August.

Rotary Club of Bombay President Manoj Patodia said this was a great example of community service and said it was a testimony to what Rotary stood for.

The children are winning laurels in their respective schools and attribute the Lighthouse Project to their success.

Other schools are approaching Rotary Club of Bombay to start similar programs for their underprivileged students.

Teachers from Vidya, volunteers and Rotarians run this program.

