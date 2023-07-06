Rotary Club Of Bombay Pier Has A New President , Mayuri Bhasin- Aims To Bring Meaningful Change In Society

Mayuri Bhasin, President, Rotary Club of Bombay Pier |

MUMBAI, 6th July - The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier is pleased to announce Mrs. Mayuri Bhasin as their new and dynamic woman President (2023-24). With her exceptional work ethic and dedication, Bhasin is determined to make a significant impact on society through the club's multitude of projects. The first of the several projects for the year was kicked off on July 1, a mega blood donation drive on key railway stations of Mumbai.

The Club has a vibrant mix of people who are very committed to being true Rotarians involved in a gamut of projects from medical to education to environment. The Club has delivered over 350 Paediatric heart surgeries, improving the lives of countless children. Moreover, the versatile team of professionals and businessmen and women have driven various projects, including low-cost housing, blood donation drives, medical camps, cataract surgeries, skill training for Adivasis, village adoptions, and initiatives in education, environment and mental health.

As an example of their contributions, the club has adopted a school in Dharavi to enhance education services for the underprivileged. Furthermore, Bhasin has plans to help run a night shelter for girls in partnership with Asha Kiran, catering to vulnerable youth in Mumbai. The Club's team, led by the President, are also carrying out Dental Camps, Eye camps and Menstrual Awareness Camps in Leh, Ladakh later in July, to address these much needed issues there.

"The theme for this year is 'Let's Make It BIG' , in support of the Rotary International's theme of Creating Hope in the World, and that's precisely what we plan to do. Implementing significant social change wouldn't be possible without the support and encouragement from our capable Board of Directors and club members. I'm incredibly grateful for their generosity and unwavering support. The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier remains steadfast in its commitment to tackling societal problems and making an impactful difference in the lives of those who need it most and will work hard to make a difference to the society in a BIG way this year" said Mayuri Bhasin, President Rotary Club of Bombay Pier.