Mumbai: Rise in cut-offs for MU undergrad admissions in 1st merit list

Advertisement

Mumbai: Cut-off percentages for admission to various undergraduate (UG) programmes under the University of Mumbai (MU) have risen as degree colleges announced the first merit list on individual college websites for the academic year 2021-22 on Tuesday. Degree colleges affiliated to the MU said cut-offs have risen because of the high marks scored by students in Class 12 across boards this year.

The cut-offs have risen by almost six per cent for certain programmes, said Rajendra Shinde, Principal, St Xavier’s College, Fort. Shinde said, “The cut-offs for the first-year Bachelor of Arts (FYBA) general course increased by six per cent as compared to last year, for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Arts students.” The cut-off for FYBA for HSC Arts stood at 98 per cent in the first merit list.

According to Anushree Lokur, Principal, Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga, this year, the cut-offs have risen across streams. Lokur said, “Cut-offs have risen by two to three per cent on an average, across Science and Arts streams. The rise is a result of the high marks scored by students in Class 12 this year.”

For first-year Bachelor of Commerce (FYBCom) courses, the cut-offs stood at 96.67 per cent under the open category at NM College, Vile Parle. Parag Ajagaonkar, Principal, NM College, said, “We have seen a marginal rise in cut-offs this year.”

Degree colleges are planning to increase seats for certain unaided courses, in order to accommodate more students. Shinde said, “We are planning to add an additional division for Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and Multimedia (BMM) programmes. We can accommodate these students with respect to the time-table and adjust lecture timings.”

Students who have been allotted seats in the first merit list can submit documents, undertaking forms and pay fees at their respective degree colleges from August 18 to 3pm on August 25 via online mode. The second merit list will be declared at 7pm on August 25.

1st merit list cut-offs

St Xavier’s College, Fort

FYBA General: 98% (HSC) Arts

FYBSc: 92% (HSC) Science

Jai Hind College, Churchgate

FYBA: 96.20 %

FYBCom: 93 %

FYBSc: 75%

R A Podar College, Matunga

FYBCom: 96.60%

FYBMS: 96.83% (Commerce)

94.6% (Arts)

94.67% (Science)

Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga

FYBA (Communication and Media): 96.4% (Arts and Commerce)

94.83% (Science)

NM College, Vile Parle

FYBCom: 96.67%

FYBAF: 97.33%

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:35 PM IST