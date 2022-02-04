Mumbai reports 847 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; recovery rate stands at 97%

Mumbai on Friday reported 846 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,50,194 while the death of 7 such patients increased the toll to 16,654, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 1,297 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,23,589 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 7,135 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 44,323 tests carried out on Friday, the overall test count reached 1,54,67,411.

Of the 846 new cases, 735 patients are asymptomatic, while 111 are hospitalised. Of them, 26 are on oxygen support. Out of the 37,211 beds, 1,691 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and the case doubling rate is 662 days.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 08:25 PM IST