Mumbai’s K.C College celebrates its most awaited 6 days long Annual Cultural festival “Kiran” Online

K.C. College, one of Mumbai's most beloved and admired colleges celebrated its most awaited 6 days long annual cultural intercollegiate festival- KIRAN from the 22nd January to 27th January. The umbrella festival comprises of different departmental festivals including KIRAN-Blitzkrieg (Mass Media Department), KIRAN-Joule (B4- BMS, BAF, BFM, BBI Departments), KIRAN-Fiestron (Computer Science Department), and KIRAN Systematic Chaos (IT Department).

The event was organized under the leadership and immense support of K.C college's principal and Vice-chancellor of HSNC University Dr.Hemlata Bagla who was supported by Vice principals Dr. Shalini Sinha, Dr. Tejashree Shanbagh, Mr.Justin Nayagyan, Mr. Smarajith Padhi, Mr. Dilip Ramlikhani, along with cultural director of K.C college Mrs.Neeta Dam and the committee of convenors comprising of Dr. Manjula Srinivas (Blitzkrieg), Ms. Rithika Pathak (Joule), Dr.Rakhi Gupta (Systematic Chaos) and Ms. Geeta Brijwani (Fiestron) and sub convenors Ms. Trupti Mori, Mrs. Suma Nair, and Dr. Charulata Chaturvedi.

The theme of KIRAN 2022 'Odyssey to the Infinite' explored a pathway to a limitless world while theme of Blitzkrieg, 'Capsula Memorias' revolved around eras of time– a capsule of memories, ranging from the 50's to the present; giving us a gist of what time once felt like through media.

Many eminent celebrity judges like Hormuz Ragina, Anupama Verma, Srinivas Jain, Bhairan Sabawala, Alefia Kapadia, Manan Shah, Ujjwal Kashyap, Azmin Mistry Vania, Vaibhav Ghujay, Kunal Motling, Tanuj Keval Ramani, Jayesh Prajapati, Aastha Shah, Vaishnavi Dukhande, Parimal Vaghela graced Kiran- the umbrella fest which was title sponsored by PNB METLIFE and was powered by PGIM MUTUAL FUNDS while judges like Taher Shabbir, Ranjana, Aastha, Anandita Ghose, Yash Thakur, Gaurav Sipani, SrinivasRao Chillapali. Nikita Hiwalkar, Riti Chawla, Prajakta Kasoti, Vibha Rani, and Arihant Jain glorified Blitzkrieg with their presence who’s associate sponsor was Tia Silvers. After dedicating hours of imagination, creativity, and hard work, the colleges that managed to take the Winning Trophies of Kiran were Jai Hind College (Winner), ISME (1st runner-up), and Mithibai College (2nd runnerup) and the awardees for Blitzkrieg were Jai Hind college (Winners), KES Shroff college (1st runner-up) and St.Xavier college (2nd runner-up).

The core committee and the backbone of the fest who worked tirelessly for making the festival a success comprised of Kiran Chairperson Ruksheen Sanjana, VCP – Devansh Chauhan (events & administration), Aarya Wagh (networking), Nishanth Salian (operations), Krutarth Patnaik (Blitzkrieg), Pritish Rao (Joule), Anurag Pandey

(Systematic Chaos) and Kanak Navalkar (Fiestron).

The fest was home to diverse and interesting events from departments of Kiran such as Literary Arts, Fine Arts, Drama, Informal-Personality and Fashion show, Music, Management, Sports, Community service while the media fest blitzkrieg conducted interesting events titled 'Yaadon ki Baraat'(band event), 'Ghungroo Toot Gaye'(dance event), 'Jo Dikhega Wohi Bikega'(TVC event), Vogue Vastra' (Fashion event), Kavyayug (poetry event), Janta Jaap (debate event), Haseen MemeRuba (Meme event), Kitne Frames The (photography event) and 60 seconds to Fame in which contingents showcased their talent, imagination, media aptitude, and capabilities.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:35 PM IST