Mumbai reports 827 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; recovery rate stands at 97%

Mumbai reported 827 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,49,348 while the death of 07 such patients increased the toll to 16,647, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 1,366 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,22,292 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 7,601 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 36,082 tests carried out on Thursday, the overall test count reached 1,54,23,088.

Of the 827 new cases, 719 patients are asymptomatic, while 105 are hospitalised. Of them, 26 are on oxygen support. Out of the 37,279 beds, 1,768 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and the case doubling rate is 623 days.

Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal said the city's positivity rate has come down to 1.5 per cent.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 07:29 PM IST