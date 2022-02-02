Mumbai: lawyer-documentary filmmaker arrested by Colaba Police station for sexual assault case of minor gets bail

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has granted bail to a lawyer-documentary filmmaker arrested by the Colaba Police station last month in connection with a sexual assault case lodged against him by a 17-year-old.

The court, while extending the relief to the 53-year-old on Jan 27, stated in its order that the applicant is a solicitor and filmmaker and has deep roots in society. Therefore, there are no chances of his absconding, it said. It took into consideration the nature of the offence, the incident and the background of the filmmaker and said he is entitled to be released on bail.

Advocate Karan Singh Rajput had appeared for the lawyer and produced before the court various news articles, blogs, photographs and whatsapp chats while arguing for the Colaba resident’s bail. The filmmaker claimed in his bail plea that he was falsely implicated and to establish his credentials, said that he is the founder of a media legal firm and takes up social issues. He also said that he is the editor of a publication.

The minor had stated in her police complaint filed on Jan 13, that the filmmaker had spotted her at a cafe a few days ago and made acquaintance with her, introducing himself as a journalist and an advocate. He had handed her his visiting card and asked her to visit his office. He had also contacted her on Whatsapp, she said. She had expressed interest in interning with him. She had then visited his office with her mother and he had called her for a photoshoot the next day. She said he took her to various places in Colaba and at a hotel, while having tea, had asked her personal questions about her body. She said he then took her on a two-wheeler towards Gateway of India and on the vehicle, moved his hands inappropriately on her legs.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:30 PM IST