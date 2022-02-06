Mumbai reports 536 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai on Sunday reported 536 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,51,373 while the death of 3 such patients increased the toll to 16,661, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 1,153 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,26,144 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 5,743 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 38,082 tests carried out on Sunday, the overall test count reached 1,55,49,418.

Of the 536 new cases, 440 patients are asymptomatic, while 98 are hospitalised. Of them, 24 are on oxygen support. Out of the 37,122 beds, 1,499 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the case doubling rate is 730 days.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:55 PM IST