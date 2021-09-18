Mumbai reports 434 new Covid cases

There was a slight drop in covid cases in the city on Friday, with 434 new infections and three COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 7,37,164, with 16,042. Moreover, the doubling rate of covid cases has increased to 1,289 days from 1,279 days which was just a day before, while the weekly growth rate remained constant at 0.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed a marginal rise in the covid cases on Friday, with 3,586 new infections and 67 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing it’s tally to 65,15,111, with 1,38,389 fatalities so far. Meanwhile the recovery rate of the state remained constant at 97 per cent over the last two months.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the overall Covid-19 situation is under control. “Overall, there is a downward trend. Some districts have a high weekly positivity rate, but that is also reducing week-on- week. It is not so that their positivity is increasing, it is higher than the state’s average,” he said.

Senior health officials from the state health department said they are conducting a weekly review of the Covid-19 situation and they are not just looking at these five districts, but also other districts as the spurt can happen from any location. “Weekly monitoring will give us time to act. With activities opened up across states, coupled with festival season, there is a fear of increase in viral activity. However, whenever the possible third wave come, we are prepared for it,” he said.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:06 AM IST