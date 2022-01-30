e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

Mumbai reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, 2,530 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, 2,530 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours | Channi Anand

Mumbai has reported 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, 2,530 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases is at 10,797.

Check other numbers here:

  • Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1160

  • Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 2530

  • Total Recovered Pts. - 10,15,451

  • Overall Recovery Rate - 97%

  • Total Active Pts. - 10796

  • Doubling Rate - 375 Days

  • Growth Rate (23Jan - 29Jan)- 0.18%

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:16 PM IST
