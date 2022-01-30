Mumbai reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, 2,530 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours

Mumbai has reported 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, 2,530 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the active cases is at 10,797.
Check other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1160
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 2530
Total Recovered Pts. - 10,15,451
Overall Recovery Rate - 97%
Total Active Pts. - 10796
Doubling Rate - 375 Days
Growth Rate (23Jan - 29Jan)- 0.18%
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 30, 2022
30th January, 6:00pm#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/HCHTuMqebW
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:16 PM IST