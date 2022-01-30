Mumbai reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, 2,530 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours

Mumbai has reported 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, 2,530 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases is at 10,797.

Check other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1160

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 2530

Total Recovered Pts. - 10,15,451

Overall Recovery Rate - 97%

Total Active Pts. - 10796

Doubling Rate - 375 Days

Growth Rate (23Jan - 29Jan)- 0.18%

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:16 PM IST