Mumbai: Report reveals police force shortage linked to high pendency of trials

Mumbai: The Praja Foundation report stated that vacancies in Mumbai police increased from 19 per cent in 2019 to 28 per cent in 2022. The report reveals that 18 per cent of posts of police Inspector and sub-inspector levels are vacant in 2022.

The report also stated that there is high pendency in trial proceedings. From 2017 to 2021, the trial pendency of serious offenses like rape, murder, and theft increased from 95 per cent to 98 per cent.

"Police Inspectors and Sub Inspectors play an important role in the detailed investigation of crime registered but 18 per cent of posts are vacant in 2022. With the rise in crime rate, there is a need to fill all the vacant posts. Lack of police personnel affects the duration and quality of the investigation when analyzing serious offenses such as murder, rape, molestation, riots, etc. Data shows that the pendency in the investigation of crimes registered against women and children increased from 72 per cent in 2017 to 77 per cent in 2021," said Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja foundation.

The report suggests that there is a dire need for having an adequate police force and filing the sanctioned posts for effective investigation of cases. Police reforms such as separation of investigation and law & order, although implemented, the number of investigation officers required based on the number of cases needs to be regularly revised.

The police-citizen relationship needs to be improved through trust-building and awareness. Police officials need to be sensitized to involve citizens as partners in policing, and welcome inputs from the community. For this, training and counselling of police officials on the behavioral skills towards citizens needs to be done.

Praja Foundation report claimed that the rate of completion of cases in court is very low. The report says that it would take the court 34 years to finish all the pending cases filed till 2021. This is based on the average number of judgments given in the last six years.

Praja's report stated POCSO court should complete their case within a year as prescribed in the law and the session courts should follow the directives issued by the high court to ensure timely judgment.