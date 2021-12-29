Mumbai records massive surge in COVID-19 cases with 2,510 new infections in a single day

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with more than 2500 fresh infections in a single day. The city today reported 2510 covid cases which is the highest one-day surge in the city since May.

Notably, eearlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had alarmed that the capital city may log more than 2000 cases today.

With today's fresh cases, Mumbai's total tally reached 7,75,508.

251 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,48,788. Now, there are 8060 active cases in the city.

City recorded 1 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 16,375 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 51,843 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 135,76,453 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 682 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.10 percent.

There are total 01 containment zones in the city and 45 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:32 PM IST