Coronavirus in Mumbai: With 136 fatalities, city records highest deaths in a day

For the second consecutive day Mumbai recorded more than 100 covid-19 deaths. On Saturday, the city reported 136 fatalities, which is the highest single-day deaths reported so far. The previous highest was 114 which was recorded on June 19. However, 1,197 new corona cases were reported, taking the total positive count to 65,265 cases with 3,559 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, with 3,874 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, Maharashtra broke its Friday’s record of highest single-day case count. The state has 1,28,205 cases now, with 65,265 in Mumbai alone. Also, at least 160 people died across the state, taking the overall toll to 5,984.

BMC officials said of the 136 deaths in Mumbai, 75 people died between June 16 to June 19, and 61 deaths were recorded between March (when the pandemic started) and June 16. The 61 deaths were reported late due to delay in the hospitals reporting the same to BMC. The civic body maintained it received the documents of these patients in the last 48 hours.

On Friday, BMC started a new 200-bed Covid-19 health centre in Dharavi’s Maharashtra Nature Park. Civic officials said the centre — constructed over a 2,200 sq ft area — is waterproof and has oxygen-supported beds. It will admit moderately ill patients in need of oxygen support. Around 10 doctors and 15 nurses are going to handle the facility.