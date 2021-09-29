Mumbai records 527 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on September 29

Mumbai reported 527 new COVID-19 cases on September 29, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,42,538.

405 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,19,218. Now, there are 4724 active cases in the city.

City recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,103 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 36,887 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,03,13,389 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1185 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 51 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 08:59 PM IST