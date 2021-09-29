'Schools for class 8 to 12 to reopen in Mumbai from October 4': BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal

The Maharashtra government recently announced the resumption of physical classes in schools from October 4. The decision was taken after consulting health officials as well as the state government's COVID-19 task force, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was yet to confirm if schools would reopen from October 4. On Wednesday, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal confirmed that apart from class 8 to 12, offline lectures for the remaining classes will be taken in November. He said that classes will be resuming following Covid protocols.

As per the orders, in rural areas, schools will resume for Class 5 to Class 12, and in the urban areas, for Class 8 to Class 12. The government has also said that it is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes and the consent of parents will be required if students are willing to attend.

What are the Standard operating procedures (SoPs) issued by the state government:

1. The state education department worked with Covid-19 Task force to prepare the standard operating procedures (SoPs) that are to be followed by the students and teachers.

2. If possible have health clinic in schools, take body temperature daily

3. Encourage students to walk to the school, ‘one seat one student’ in school buses

4. Encourage online homework or get it done in the classroom

5. Sport in which close physical contact is unavoidable is not allowed. In individual sports, precautions should be taken. Have eyes on unfit players. Physical training with proper distance between students may be allowed

We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes we will take a decision in November. All COVID19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal pic.twitter.com/PuKoHuaTML — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

6. Look out for students showing symptoms like breathing uneasiness, rashes, cold, temperature, red eyes, split lips, swollen fingers, omitting, gastric pain. Refer them to doctors

7. Teachers should observe students showing behaviour patterns like mood swings, depression, loss of interest in academic activities and communicate with them

8. Teachers should not force students into academics from day one and give them a few weeks to adjust. Covid-19-affected but fully cured students should be treated at par with others

9. Parents, teachers should meet regularly and discuss Covid-19-appropriate protocols like personal hygiene, cleaning of masks

10. Schools are allowed to raise resources through CSR

