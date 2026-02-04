BMC Appoints Private Contractor For Cleaning In 11 Peripheral Hospitals, Spending Over ₹13.5 Crore Amid Outsourcing Concerns

In a move that signals further privatisation of civic healthcare services, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a private contractor to handle cleaning and housekeeping at its 11 peripheral hospitals for a period of up to two years, under a proposal that lays down stringent operational conditions and heavy financial penalties for lapses. | File Pic

Mumbai: In a move that signals further privatisation of civic healthcare services, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a private contractor to handle cleaning and housekeeping at its 11 peripheral hospitals for a period of up to two years, under a proposal that lays down stringent operational conditions and heavy financial penalties for lapses. The civic body is expected to spend over Rs 13.5 crore on maintaining hospital cleanliness during the contract period.

Scope of work

The proposal will be placed before the Standing Committee for approval once it is constituted and begins functioning, and is likely to be tabled in the committee’s initial meetings.

Under the terms of the contract, housekeeping staff will be responsible for cleaning all hospital rooms, departments, wards, ICUs, operation theatres, laboratories, blood banks, CSSD, laundry units, electrical and mechanical rooms, corridors, and both covered and open hospital areas.

Their duties also include daily spraying of room fresheners, immediate cleaning of blood spills and biomedical waste such as human excreta, urine, vomitus, and body fluids, and cleaning of patients’ beds, lockers, trolleys, wheelchairs, and surrounding areas at least twice daily or whenever required.

Penalties for lapses

The contract imposes strict penalties for service deficiencies. Failure to clean toilets or washrooms will attract a fine of Rs1,000 per complaint, while any instance of uncleanliness may invite a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 per incident, or an equivalent amount calculated based on the unclean area per shift. Misbehaviour by housekeeping staff towards BMC employees, patients, or visitors will also incur a Rs 5,000 fine per incident. The tender mandates continuous floor cleaning, prohibits staff strikes, and requires the contractor to bear all legal costs if the BMC is drawn into litigation arising from the contract.

The 11 peripheral hospitals have been divided into two zones — west and east. The west zone includes K.B. Bhabha Hospital (Bandra West), V.N. Desai Hospital (Santacruz West), M.W. Desai Hospital (Malad), S.K. Patil Hospital (Malad East), B.D.B.A. Hospital (Kandivali), and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Hospital (Borivali). The east zone comprises K.B. Bhabha Hospital (Kurla West), Maa Hospital (Chembur), Pt. M.M. Malaviya Centenary Hospital (Govandi), Rajawadi Hospital (Ghatkopar West), and S.V. Savarkar Hospital (Mulund).

Contract details

The BMC will pay Rs 8.065 per sq ft per month for cleaning services in west zone hospitals and Rs 9.799 per sq ft per month in east zone hospitals, with the total expenditure pegged at Rs 13,60,38,157 for all 11 hospitals.

As per the proposal, M/s Shree Krupa Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the contractor and will be required to deploy housekeeping staff in three shifts. The initial contract period will be 12 months, extendable by another year based on performance and at the discretion of the BMC. However, the civic body has reserved the right to terminate the contract with a one-month written notice if it is dissatisfied with the services.

However, health activists have raised concerns over increased outsourcing, citing issues faced earlier with outsourced ICU services in some civic hospitals. They have stressed that instead of privatisation, the civic body should focus on filling vacant posts to strengthen public healthcare services.

