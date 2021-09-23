e-Paper Get App

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,320 new cases, 61 deaths, 4,050 recoveriesCentre announces 'vaccination at home' for differently-abled, directs States/UTs to make arrangements
Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:47 PM IST

Mumbai records 497 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on September 23

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai reported 497 new COVID-19 cases on September 23, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,39,861.

395 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,16,511. Now, there are 4801 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,068 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 41,073 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,01,00,327 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1203 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 51 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:48 PM IST
