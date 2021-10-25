Mumbai records 408 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

The city reported 408 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,53,680 cases. The city also recorded six deaths which took the fatality count to 16,213.

A total of 531 patients were also discharged on Sunday, taking the overall recovery count to 7,30,714. Currently, there are a total of 4,227 active cases left in the city.

The recovery rate of the Mumbai district has increased to 97 per cent, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 per cent. The doubling rate in Mumbai has improved to 1,328 days.

A total of 41,110 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total tested figure to 1,12,13,820 in the city.

There are a total of zero containment zones in the city and 43 buildings have been sealed to date as per today's data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,410 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall infection tally to 66,02,961. A total of 18 deaths were recorded, pushing the count to 1,40,016, a daily bulletin released by the state health department stated.

It further said that a total of 1,520 patients recuperated and were discharged on Sunday, which raised the state's recovery count to 64,35,439. The state currently has 23,894 active cases.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 06:40 AM IST