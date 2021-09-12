e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:32 PM IST

Mumbai records 354 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on September 12

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Mumbai reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on September 12, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,35,056.

188 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,742. Now, there are 4823 active cases in the city.

City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,022 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Sunday, 29,849 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 97,15,874 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1210 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 40 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai Sakinaka rape case: NCW member to meet victim's family, DGP today

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:32 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal