Mumbai records 354 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on September 12

Mumbai reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on September 12, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,35,056.

188 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,742. Now, there are 4823 active cases in the city.

City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,022 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Sunday, 29,849 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 97,15,874 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1210 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 40 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:32 PM IST