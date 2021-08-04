Mumbai records 263 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on August 4

Mumbai reported 263 new COVID-19 cases on August 4, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,35,922.

438 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,13,161. Now, there are 4430 active cases in the city.

City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,911 as per data released by the city's civic body.