COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.52 crore

So far, 12,88,566 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,23,193 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,23,866 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 12,00,703 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 6,005 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 177 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,21,068 and the toll to 1,33,215 while 6,799 patients recovered, the state health department said.

With the new additions, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 61,10,124, leaving the state with 74,318 active cases with a recovery rate of 96.66 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, it said.

