Mumbai records 213 new COVID-19 cases, 281 recoveries and 3 deaths on November 21

Mumbai reported 213 new COVID-19 cases on November 21, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,61,146.

281 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,39,707. Now, there are 2577 active cases in the city

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,306 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Sunday, 31,801 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 121,40,647 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,403 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 12 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 06:20 PM IST