Mumbai: Raymond Group's Gautam And Vijaypat Singhania Reconcile After Years Of Estrangement

After an ugly public spat lasting almost a decade industrialist Gautam Singhania and his father Vijaypat Singhania made amends on Wednesday with the younger Singhania posting a cosy picture of the two on micro blogging site X on Wednesday welcoming his father home. Gautam captioned the father- son picture “Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health, Papa always,” leading to speculations in the Mumbai high society on the changing dynamics in the Singhania household to isolate Nawaz Modi.

Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always. pic.twitter.com/c6QOVTNCwo — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) March 20, 2024

The founder of Raymond Group, Vijaypat Singhania visited his son Gautam at JK House on Warden Road after being thrown out in 2017 amidst a bitter feud with senior Singhania going public on committing a "stupid" mistake in handing over the reins of Raymond to Gautam in 2015 stating that every parents "think very carefully before they give away everything to their children."

Vijaypat had transferred his entire 37 per cent stake in Raymond Group to his younger son Gautam Singhania in 2016 while elder son, Madhupati Singhania, relinquished his assets. Vijaypat Singhania founded the textile giant in 1944, along with his father LK Singhania

The senior Singhania had alleged Gautam of driving him out of his family property JK House at the posh Altamount Road in south Mumbai.

Earlier Vijaypat Singhania, the founder of Raymond Group and father of the company's MD and chairman Gautam Singhania made headlines taking sides with daughter in law Nawaz Modi when Gautam declared separation from his wife Nawaz Modi Singhania last Diwali.

He made his stand clear to be on the side his daughter-in-law and not support his estranged son in the marital dispute. The Raymond founder had expressed regrets on his ill advised decision to pass on the reins to his son Gautam and cautioned parents like him should think twice before giving away everything to their children. “By all means give to your children but only after you're gone, after your death. Don't give it in your lifetime because you may have to pay a very heavy price,” rued Vijaypat Singhania.