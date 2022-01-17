Mumbai: Rajasthan man held with heroin worth Rs 3 crore

In its continuous drive against drug peddlers the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch arrested a drug supplier from Rajasthan who had been smuggling large quantities of contraband substance to the city since last couple of years. The police have seized heroin worth ₹3 crore the accused Pyare Amanulla Khan, 65 who was wanted in another case was well.

The senior inspector Rajendra Dahifale of Azad Maidan Unit of ANC received a specific information that Khan carrying a huge quantity heroin and would come to Borivali by a tourist bus. They laid a trap on Saturday and apprehended Khan as he arrived, from him a kilogram of heroin worth 3 crore has been seized. He was booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)Act and produced before the court which remanded him police custody till Wednesday.

Khan is a wanted accused in an NDPS case registered last year while he was also arrested by ANC in 2013 in similar offence. Now we will try to unearth his network, his chain of buyers and main supplier from whom he procured the contraband substance, said Datta Nalawade, DCP ANC.

In Rajasthan, opium farming is leagal only in Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh districts which is for medicinal purpose however smugglers used it's bulbous flowers stems and raisins for making charas and heroin. Rajasthan has been a major sourse of heroin to the city, in past as well the major consignments of heroin from Rajasthan had been busted by city cops.

