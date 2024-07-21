 Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai: Roads Waterlogged, Trains Late; Be On High Alert, CM Tells Officials
Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai: Roads Waterlogged, Trains Late; Be On High Alert, CM Tells Officials

Mumbai Rains: The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police, etc should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Mumbai woke to yet another day of incessant downpours on Sunday. |

Mumbai rains on Sunday (July 21) appeared to give Mumbaikars scare again as incessant downpour since Saturday evening continued well into Sunday afternoon. Although majority of the office-goers escaped harrowing commute, those working on Sundays prayed for smooth public transport hours before they were set to begin the journey home.

Local trains were working in the morning, but began to be delayed as afternoon arrived. Road traffic was affected and Andheri subway was shut. There was waterlogging in Dadar East, Lower Parel and Marine Drive. Areas in Kurla witnessed waterlogging too.

CM issues directions

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday, asked officials to be on high alert in view of rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state. He asked SDRF, police and district authorities to convey met department alerts to the public and be ready should anu situation occur due to heavy rains.

'Intense to very intense' rain likely, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department said on Sunday afternoon that 'intense to very intense spells of rain were likely' in Thane, Mumbai and Palghar districts in subsequent 3-4 hours.

Mumbai Police advised citizens to avoid going to the coastal areas. The police also advised citizens to leave their houses only if it was necessary.

People from various parts of the city and suburbs were posting videos of their hardships due to waterlogging.

