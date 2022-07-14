Mumbai rains: Residents say waterlogging in Marine Drive caused by coastal road work | BL Soni

Incessant showers in Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday led to water logging in parts of the city.

The southern parts of the city were flooded, especially Pedder road and area near the Taraporewala Aquarium near Marine Drive, which slowed the traffic.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Market at King Circle and Hindmata road in Dadar, which is usually waterlogged, were clear as the rain water drained into the newly built underground tanks.

The residents of Marine Drive, were quoted as saying by the Times of India that the Marine Drive area had not witnessed flooding like it did on Wednesday before the work for Mumbai Coastal Road Project began.

What is the Mumbai Coastal Road Project?

The project proposed building an eight-lane expressway that connects the Northern suburbs to Southern Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation expressway will be built in two phases.

The first phase is under construction between Marine Drive and Bandra-Worli Sea-link. While the phase two will connect Bandra with Kandivali.