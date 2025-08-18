Mumbai Rains: Police Commissioner Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors As Heavy Showers Lash City; 'Your Safety Always Comes First,' Says Top Cop |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to another gloomy, rain-drenched morning on Monday as the city reeled under heavy showers for the third consecutive day. With waterlogging and traffic congestion being reported from multiple areas, the city’s top cop issued a strong advisory, urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors wherever possible.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Shares Advisory

“Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert, incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary,” said Mumbai Police Commissioner in a message to residents on X. He added that police officials were on high alert and ready to assist. Citizens have been advised to dial 100, 112 or 103 in case of emergencies.

The warning comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept Mumbai under an orange alert until Tuesday, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy showers, especially at night. Temperatures are expected to remain steady with a maximum of 27°C and a minimum of 24°C.

BMC Shares Nowcast Warning

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also echoed the police commissioner’s caution. Citing the IMD’s 10 am update, it warned of extremely heavy rainfall over the next three to four hours. “Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary safety measures. Please avoid going outdoors unless it is essential,” the civic body said in a post on X. It also shared its emergency helpline number, 1916.

Traffic Snarls On EEH & WEH

The downpour quickly translated into disruptions across the city. The Western Express Highway saw traffic snarls with commuters reporting over 30-minute delays along the Goregaon-to-Bandra stretch during peak hours. Similar congestion was reported in Byculla, Sion, Chembur, Kurla and on the Eastern Freeway. Visuals from Nalasopara showed vehicles moving through waterlogged streets that resembled shallow streams.

Local trains, considered Mumbai’s lifeline, experienced minor delays, adding to commuter woes. With the city still reeling from back-to-back days of heavy rainfall, officials have urged residents to step out only if necessary.

Beyond Mumbai, red alerts have been sounded in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, where extremely heavy showers are likely in the coming hours.