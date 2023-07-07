 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected In City And Suburbs Today, Check Forecast
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected In City And Suburbs Today, Check Forecast

The water levels in the lakes in city and surrounding districts have improved due to the rainfall in last few days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
07 July 2023 09:19 AM IST

Check BMC weather update for 7 July, 2023

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at some places towards evening/night.

High Tide - 1510 hours– 4.69Meter

Low Tide - 2122hours – 1.31Meter

High Tide - (Next Day- 08.07.2023) 0314 hours – 4.03 Meter

Low Tide - (Next Day- 08.07.2023) 0902hours – 0.93 Meter

07 July 2023 09:19 AM IST

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre Forecast Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Today

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre's forecast for July 7, Friday, says city is "very likely" to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. The forecast for July 8 also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall. On Sunday and Monday (July 9 and 10), the rainfall is expected to be moderate.

07 July 2023 08:06 AM IST

Heavy Rains Expected In City And Suburbs

The rain forecast in Mumbai for Friday is heavy to very heavy rainfall. The water levels in the lakes in city and surrounding districts have improved due to the rainfall in last few days. More updates to follow.

