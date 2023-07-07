Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected In City And Suburbs Today, Check Forecast

Check BMC weather update for 7 July, 2023
BMC weather update for 7 July, 2023
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at some places towards evening/night.
High Tide - 1510 hours– 4.69Meter
Low Tide - 2122hours – 1.31Meter
High Tide - (Next Day- 08.07.2023) 0314 hours – 4.03 Meter
Low Tide - (Next Day- 08.07.2023) 0902hours – 0.93 Meter
IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre Forecast Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Today
The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre's forecast for July 7, Friday, says city is "very likely" to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. The forecast for July 8 also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall. On Sunday and Monday (July 9 and 10), the rainfall is expected to be moderate.
Heavy Rains Expected In City And Suburbs
The rain forecast in Mumbai for Friday is heavy to very heavy rainfall. The water levels in the lakes in city and surrounding districts have improved due to the rainfall in last few days. More updates to follow.
