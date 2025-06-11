 Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alert In Maharashtra; City To Experience Light To Heavy Rains Throughout Week
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alert In Maharashtra; City To Experience Light To Heavy Rains Throughout Week

The most recent report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the weather will be overcast with mild temperatures and gentle breezes. Partly cloudy conditions with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in urban and suburban regions.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alert In Maharashtra; City To Experience Light To Heavy Rains Throughout Week | Representational Image

Mumbai: The City of Dreams, Mumbai, has welcomed June with warm temperatures and overcast skies. Since the morning of June 11, fewer areas have experienced light rainfall with cloudy skies. IMD forecasts a partly cloudy sky with occasional rain or thundershowers expected today.

Weather Forecast For Today

On June 11, the temperature is 29 degrees Celsius, the humidity is 74%, precipitation is 5%, and wind speed is 18 KMPH as of 9 AM on Wednesday. IMD forecasts a partly cloudy sky with a chance of one or two instances of rain or thundershowers in the city, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, similar to yesterday.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

On June 12, IMD forecasts comparable weather, expecting a partly cloudy sky accompanied by one or two rain or thundershowers, with temperatures fluctuating between a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.

Weather Forecast For Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that there are no alerts for Mumbai on June 2. Certain districts in Maharashtra, including Nanded, Wardha, Gondia, Bhandara, and Chandrapur, are on orange alert; Ahilyanagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Amaravati, Nagpur, and Gadchiroli are under yellow alert, while the rest of the areas have been marked green, indicating no alerts in Maharashtra.

Today's AQI

According to latest update by Sameer app bt CPCB, today's AQI is at 55 indicating moderate level of air quality. Mumbai has been seeing similar air quality since beginning of monsoons.

