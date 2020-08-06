Mumbai rains: Here's a list of the diverted BEST bus routes shared by BMC

Torrential downpour for the second consecutive day, on Wednesday, turned out to be yet another day of traffic snarls and diversions with heavy congestion on the south-bound arm of the Western Express Highway (WEH).

Police said, waterlogging was reported at six locations, wherein police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have been monitoring the situation.

Adding to the woes, WEH was jammed during peak hours after a truck had overturned near Rawalpada in Dahisar, with diversions put in place via the service road. Waterlogging was reported at Hindmata junction, Anand Nagar Link Road at Dahisar, VN Purav Marg, Dahisar subway and Shakkar Panchayat Hall at Wadala along with Wadi Bunder junction, Tin Bakda at Bandstand, Mahalakshmi junction at BD Road, JJ junction, SCLR slip road and Avatrsing Bedi junction.

WEH also witnessed long queues of vehicles stuck in jams amidst heavy rains and strong winds on the south-bound arm with bumper to bumper traffic.

Moreover, vehicles were moving in the wrong direction to beat the massive congestion upto Dahisar Toll Naka. Congestion was also observed in the Crawford Market area in south Mumbai.A truck carrying buffaloes overturned near Rawalpada bridge on the south-bound arm of WEH at Dahisar, wherein a buffalo and two calves died. The traffic was later diverted on the service road, said police.