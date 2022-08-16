e-Paper Get App

Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates | File

Mumbai is witnessing intermittent heavy showers for the past week. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.

The rain intensity had reduced in Mumbai over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

BEST and traffic snarl update

Diversion: There has been no diversion in the best buses' routes. However, due to waterlogging in Mahalaxmi junction, Tardeo and Hindmata junction, the vehicular movement had slowed down in the areas.

Meanwhile, due to 0.5 ft of waterlogging, Andheri Subway has been closed.

Click here for the latest update.

Airport update

So far, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has not witnessed diversions and the flight operations are normal.

Local train update

The trains are running smoothly and no update has been issued by Central and Western railway.

Check the Central Railway latest update here

Click here for the latest Western Railway update.

Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates

