Heavy rain in Mumbai: MeT dept predicts occasional intense showers in next 24 hours

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.

There was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, civic officials said.

Early in the morning, there was either no rain or light showers in most parts of the city.The heavy downpour started around 10 am, they said.

The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours.

There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57 pm, the official said.

The rain intensity had reduced in Mumbai over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

Rainfall details from 10 am to 11 am

City:

'G South' ward office & Dadar workshop : 19mm

Malbar Hill & Nair Hosp : 14mm

S ward office : 12mm

Vikhroli Fire Stn, Chembur fire Stn & L ward : 11

Malvani fire Stn- 22mm,

Chincholi fire Stn-20,

Santacruz : 17,

KW ward office : 16,

HE ward office : 15

Mithi River Level: 0.50 mtr