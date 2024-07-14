Mumbai Rains: Flooding, 16 Tree Collapses, 5 Short Circuit Incidents Reported In Various Parts Of The City With One Fatality In 24 Hours

Representative Image

Heavy rains persisted over the weekend, leading to waterlogging at several places and disruptions in road traffic in the city. Throughout the day, there were reports of 16 trees collapsing and five incidents of short circuits in various parts of the city. Tragically, a 60-year-old man lost his life in a short circuit incident in Antop Hill on Saturday.

According to civic data for the last 24 hours from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am, the city area recorded 61.69 mm of rainfall, the eastern suburbs received 64.92 mm, and the western suburbs witnessed 51.74 mm. The heavy downpour continued into Saturday morning, with records showing 44 mm of rainfall in the city, 48 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 55 mm in the western suburbs between 8 am and 6 pm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for the city and suburbs on Sunday as well.Several areas were water logged such as Dahisar check naka, Thakur village in Kandivali, Shelly colony and National College in Bandra, Sion road no. 24.

The Andheri’s prime east-west connector - ​the Andheri subway - was closed down at least thrice throughout the day due to constant waterlogging caused by the heavy rains. ​While the subway remained closed, traffic was diverted to the usual SV Road.

The SV Road started to congest with heavy traffic in-flow, while also jamming the adjoining JP Road (Fish market area, Andheri West), Service Road, parts of Professor NS Phadke Road and Gokhale bridge. The traffic officials said the situation would ​improve when the subway opened up for vehicular traffic and drastically worsen once it’s closed down.Another place which saw water logging problems is Dahisar Check Naka beyond Borivali.

The traffic went smoothly up to the end of Western Express Highway but got worse at the check naka due to severe water logging issues. “The water started to accumulate post 4 in the evening and heavy traffic was moving towards the exit of Mumbai limits. With water reaching vehicles’ tyres, they slow the entire flow,” said a traffic cop. The traffic backlog extended up to ​the Kashimira flyover.

The Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) continued to create traffic disruptions in the western suburbs due to its pothole-ridden stretch that not only slowed down the traffic movement but also created ​a mass backlog - affecting the movement at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, BKC-CST Link Road, Kalina-Vakola Flyover, etc. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old person tragically died in a short circuit incident near Antop Hill Church in Kokri Aagar.

According to BMC sources, the person went in a common metre box near a Sagar Mitra Mandal chawl when he got electrocuted. He was immediately rushed to the BMC's Sion hospital where he was declared dead by the hospital authorities.