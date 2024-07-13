Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains For 3-4 Days Ahead; AQI Remains Satisfactory At 60

Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain showers and gusty winds on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that this cloudy weather will continue, with heavy rain showers expected in both the city and its suburbs throughout the afternoon and evening.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai's temperatures today range from a minimum of 24°C to a maximum of 29°C, averaging around 29°C. Heavy rain is anticipated to persist throughout the day, with winds blowing steadily from the southwesterly direction at 22.2 km/h. The sun rose at 6:08 am and will set around 7:20 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to slightly rise to 25°C on Sunday and Monday. The IMD forecasts a slight drop to 24°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, further dropping to 23°C on Thursday. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 23-25°C, with maximum temperatures ranging between 28-29°C.

Heavy Rain Forecast For Coming Days

Cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rains are forecast for the upcoming week in Mumbai. Heavy rains and thundershowers have lashed the city in the past couple of weeks. Due to the continuous rains, temperatures have notably decreased, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved, falling within the 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's AQI for PM10 particles is currently at 60, classified as 'satisfactory.' According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate.'