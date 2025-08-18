Mumbai Rains: Flights Delayed By Around 56 Minutes After Heavy Downpour; CSMIA Issues Passenger Advisory | Representative Image

Mumbai: On the third consecutive day of heavy rainfall, the city witnessed further disruptions, including significant delays at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Several flights were affected due to poor weather conditions, with some executing go-arounds and one flight diverted. The average flight delay was reported to be around 56 minutes.

The heavy downpour has led to low visibility and increased congestion on access roads, causing inconvenience to both arriving and departing passengers.

In view of the heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, passengers are advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines and allow extra travel time to reach the airport.#CSMIA #PassengerAdvisory #MumbaiAirport #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/AILp023cun — Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) August 18, 2025

In light of the situation, CSMIA issued a passenger advisory urging travellers to stay updated and plan. The advisory stated:

"Due to inclement weather and forecast of heavy rain, passengers are requested to connect with their respective airlines to check on the status of their flights before leaving for the airport. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to ensure adequate time for security processing. Thank you for your cooperation as we strive to enable seamless passenger journeys."

Echoing similar concerns, IndiGo addressed the ongoing situation in Mumbai specifically, where torrential rainfall has caused heavy congestion en route to the airport. IndiGo's advisory reads:

They mentioned, "The showers have not taken a break in Mumbai, and neither has the road congestion. Traffic towards the airport is currently slower in several areas."

Airlines further added, "We recommend planning your commute in advance and checking your flight status before heading out. Our airport teams are on the ground and ready to support you as you travel. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

Given the worsening weather conditions and their effect on airport connectivity, Akasa Air released the following statement:

They mentioned, "Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts. We realise that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your understanding."

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting continued heavy rainfall over the next few days, passengers are advised to stay connected with airlines, plan their journeys wisely, and allow extra time to reach the airport safely and on schedule.