Mumbai rains: Few areas of city face power cuts and water cuts

Overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas, with the city witnessing severe water logging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic along with power cuts and water cuts.

Several Mumbaikars took to Twitter to complain about the water cuts in suburbs. After which, from the official account of Ward-KW of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, it was informed that due to Power failure at Bhandup Complex all water supply to Mumbai has been stopped for today.

"Citizens, please note the whole k west ward probably, Mumbai will not receive water today until power restoration. Inconvenience regretted," it added.

22 people died in two seprate house collapses as incessant overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas.

The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to water logging in the tracks due to the overnight heavy downpour, railway officials said.

The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said.

Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A 'green' alert stands for 'no warning': no action needs to be taken by the authorities, and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A 'red' alert stands for "warning", and asks authorities to "take action". An 'orange' alert indicates that the authorities are expected to "be prepared".