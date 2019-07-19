Mumbai: Rains expected after July 24

Mumbai: Humidity and heat wave are likely to continue making Mumbaikars to suffer as there is no possibility of heavy rains in Mumbai for the next 10 days, however, light rains are expected to continue across city, says officials from Skymet, a private weather agency.

“The city will witness moderate to heavy rainfall after July 24, but till then there will be light rains and temperatures will also increase by two to three degrees Celsius,” said a Skymet official.

On Thursday, humidity levels recorded in the island city and suburbs was 89 per cent respectively. “The humidity level has increased due to the anti-cyclone system pushing land towards the sea warm winds,” said an IMD official.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Colaba and Santacruz observatory was between 31-32 degrees Celsius respectively, while the minimum temperature recorded was 26.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, said northern parts of the city will get to see light rains while South Mumbai may observe moderate spells of rains.

“The reason behind this is the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the north-eastern parts of the Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of Gujarat,” he said.

Skymet official said the ‘break monsoon’ period, which usually arrives in August, has already arrived this year, due to which dry conditions are expected for the next two weeks.

“The break is a rarity in July and usually, break monsoon conditions are witnessed in August as the monsoon trough shifts from the foothills of the Himalayas due to which rainfall intensity is dropped,” he said.

Officials said this break in monsoon is worrisome for farmers as the weakening rains will affect the sowing of cotton, soybean, green gram and maize along with other kharif crops.