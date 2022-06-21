Mumbai rainfall to cross 100mm this week, orange alert continues

People use umbrellas and raincoats to shield themselves as they walk on a road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Monday, June 20, 2022. India Meteorological Department, Monday issued an orange alert to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till June 21. | Shashank Parade

Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, continue for next 5 days, according to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD). Increase in rainfall intensity and temperature drop will be observed. Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka and southern Gujarat will also experience heavy rainfall in the next 5 days.

According to IMD official, K S Hosalikar, “Active Monsson conditions will prevail over Maharashtra and the rainfall warning (orange alert) will continue for next 5 days for Maharashtra. Also severe weather warnings have been given for Konkan including Mumbai Thane and near by regions.”

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, “The intensity of rainfall will observe a rise within this week upto 25-26 June with heavy to very heavy spells of rains in isolated places. Also we are expecting the rainfall digits to cross more than 100 mm this week. However, there will not be continuous rainfall for hours, there will be intervals in between, which will reduce the chances of water logging. But the low lying areas should take precautions, whereas the areas with good drainage system can be at ease.”

“The monsoon has also arrived over west coast of Maharashtra, Karnataka and southern part of Gujarat, and it will intensity over the next few days,” added the Palawat.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.0 °C and maximum was 29.3°C, also the relative humidity was 87% .

While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 23.5 °C and maximum temperature of 27.7 °C with relative humidity of 93% .