Mumbai Rainfall: BJP Legislator Ameet Satam Urges BMC To Fast-Track Contractor Appointment For Juhu And Versova Beach Cleaning

BJP legislator from Andheri west, Ameet Satam has written a letter to the BMC stating that it must fast-track the process of appointing a contractor for Juhu and Versova beaches due to the large amount of trash accumulating on the shore during the monsoon season.

In his letter to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, Satam referred to the reinvited tender of Rs 130 crore on July 19, 2024, and emphasised that BMC should execute it without delay by ensuring stringent conditions and transparency. The earlier contract was for a period of six years from June 3, 2018, to June 2, 2024.

“In March, the BMC invited the tender but asked the bidder to lower the bid, which was above the estimated cost. When the bidder refused to reduce the bid and go for the at par rates, BMC decided to re-issue the tender and re-floated it on July 19, 2024. BMC must resolve all the issues surrounding the tender and appoint the contractor at the earliest,” said Satam.

Satam, who has played an instrumental role in establishing the cleaning system for Juhu and Versova beaches. Satam further said that the previous beach cleaning contract expired on June 3, 2024. “In the absence of a contractor, BMC has been carrying out the cleaning work as an interim arrangement. During the monsoon season, a lot of trash accumulates on the shore, polluting the beach and posing a significant threat to the ecosystem. Therefore, BMC must put in place a system on an emergency basis for Juhu and Versova beach cleaning,” said Satam.