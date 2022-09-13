Mumbai: Rain, water-logging lead to heavy traffic as people return to work after festive season

The city witnessed heavy traffic on Monday |

Mumbai: Heavy traffic returned to haunt to the city on Tuesday morning, especially the Western Express Highway (WEH), due to insistent rain that led to water-logging. Traffic jam continued till late afternoon and increased in the evening hours.

According to the traffic control department, the Andheri subway was closed due heavy water logging making it inaccessible for motorists. The water was then pumped out to make way for vehicular movement.

"There was more than usual traffic in the morning as it was pouring throughout the night and continued till morning. Also the city has just come out of a festive season and all are back to work now. The traffic has increased since Monday,” an official from traffic control department said.

A daily commuter from Mira Road to Andheri, Joslin Paul said, "There was major traffic jam at the WEH, especially at the Dahisar toll naka, which was evident from early morning and continued till late afternoon. There was bumper to bumper traffic between Goregaon to Vile Parle area on the WEH.

“Looking at the situation I am worried there will be an increase in traffic because of the new metro work which is beginning on the WEH between Dahisar and Borivali,” she said.

Another commuter travelling to South Bombay from the suburbs said that the WEH affected the vehicular movement on SV road and Linking Road. The Juhu circle signal also witnessed big jams and bumper to bumper traffic in the morning.