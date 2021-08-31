Mumbai: Rain lashes parts of city; click here for train, traffic and airport updates

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday providing relief to the people of Maharashtra from the humidity.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," IMD said in its tweet at 7 am.

Local Train updates:

As per the latest updates, trains are running smoothly on Central Railway and western Railway corridor.

For regular Central Railway updates, click here.

For regular Western Railway updates, click here.

BEST updates:

As off now, there was no diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) was reported and the operations were smooth so far.

Traffic updates:

As per the upadte from Mumbai Police Twitter handle, this was the situation of traffic at Western Express Highway.

Airport updates:

Despite heavy rainfall, the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport remained normal.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:05 PM IST