Mumbai: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Chats With Commuters And Outlines 12 Major Projects During Ambernath-Bound Local Train Journey

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines railway upgrades during Ambernath train ride | X

Mumbai: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a journey aboard an Ambernath-bound local train on Friday, interacted with commuters and outlined several major projects aimed at transforming Mumbai’s suburban railway network. He boarded the train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and alighted at Bhandup station of Central Railways Mumbai division.

During interaction commuters urged the minister to increase the frequency of suburban trains and raised concerns over frequent disruptions in the services.

Hon’ble Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw engaged with the media and passengers onboard a local train to Ambernath in Maharashtra to discuss 12 major Mumbai-centric rail infrastructure projects. pic.twitter.com/IWEKhWuCib — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 13, 2024

Addressing these concerns, Vaishnaw assured commuters that the government is focused on upgrading Mumbai’s rail infrastructure, with 12 major projects underway. He stated that these upgrades would enhance capacity and improve the overall commuting experience once completed.

Among the key projects is the long-awaited 5th and 6th line between Kurla and CSMT, with the first phase set to be completed by December 2025. While the minister did not provide a completion date for the second phase between Parel and CSMT, he confirmed that work on that section is progressing in parallel.

Similarly, Vaishnaw revealed that work on the 6th line between Mumbai Central and Borivali is advancing. The section between Khar and Goregaon has already been commissioned, while the Goregaon to Kandivali segment is in its final stages and expected to be completed within a few weeks. The Kandivali-Borivali stretch will be commissioned by March 2025.

Additionally, the extension of the Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivali is in progress, with land acquisition underway. The project is projected to be completed by March 2027.

The 5th and 6th line project between Borivali and Virar is also progressing, with utility shifting currently underway. The project is targeted for completion by December 2027. Apart from that 3rd and 4th line project between Virar and Dahanu is advancing, with earthworks and bridge construction in progress.

In addition to these upgrades, the Panvel-Karjat suburban corridor is expected to be completed by December 2025. However, the minister did not provide a completion date for the much-anticipated Airoli - Kalwa (elevated) suburban corridor link.

According to sources the second phase of the Airoli-Kalwa link project is still stalled due to issues related to rehabilitation and resettlement, but when asked, minister of railways said, it is expected to be completed within 30 months after completion of rehabilitation and resettlement of the project affected families.

According to Vaishnaw, suburban network of CR will also see major improvements on the Kalyan-Kasara and Kalyan-Badlapur routes, with the third and fourth lines expected to be completed by December 2025. By the end of 2026, Central Railway's suburban section will have four lines extending up to Asangaon.

The minister further disclosed that work has also started on the Naigaon-Juichandra and Nilaje-Kopar double chord lines, which will significantly boost capacity.