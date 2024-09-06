Ashiwini Vaishnaw Signs 2 MoUs With Singapore For Semi-Conductor Devlopment & Supply Chain

FPJ Web Team

In order to support India's expanding semiconductor industry and make it easier for Singaporean businesses and supply chains to enter the Indian market, Singapore and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on August 26, 2024.

First MoU

The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in Singapore, the MoU, was signed by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, and Gan Kim Yong, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry.

This MoU between India's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry will help both countries in principles of data sharing, governance framework mechanisms, and data protection implementation guidelines.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw |

Public infrastructure

As mutually agreed upon, both nations will collaborate on public infrastructure, experience sharing, and technical expertise exchange, as well as investigating the adoption of digital solutions through pilot projects.

Cyber-security and sme ecosystem

Improving cooperation between the ecosystems of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups in both nations. CERT-India and the Singapore Cyber Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) should work together more closely.

Second MoU

During the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in Singapore, another MoU was signed by Ms. Josephine Teo, the Minister for Digital Development and Information in Singapore, and Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology in India.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information of the Republic of Singapore and the Ministry of Electronics and Information of the Republic of India (MeitY) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in the Field of Digital Technologies, marking a significant step towards deeper digital exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

This MoU was inked with a plan to capitalise on both countries respective semiconductor ecosystems' complementary strengths and seize opportunities to enhance robust semiconductor supply chains.