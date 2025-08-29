Why More Indians Are Opting For Digital Home Loans

Owning a home is one of the most important milestones for many. In recent years, there has been a change in how people are financing it. The rise of digital home loans has made borrowing faster, easier and more accessible especially for first-time home buyers and young professionals.

The Indian home loan market has expanded to over Rs 33 lakh crore in FY 2024, up from Rs 18 lakh crore in 2019. This accounts for nearly half of all retail credit, highlighting the growing appetite for real estate ownership in the country.

What's interesting is how digital lenders are reshaping this space. Fintechs and lenders are enabling instant eligibility checks, digital document uploads, and quicker loan approvals, sometimes in under 72 hours, compared to the traditional 2 to 3 weeks wait.

Some studies have also found that nearly 65% of Indian consumers now prefer mobile apps for managing finances, including loan applications. Millennials lead this trend with growing adoption among Gen X and even older demographics. These digital habits aren't limited to metros. Smaller cities are quickly catching up. In many Tier 2 cities nearly two‑thirds of consumers now access financial services via mobile apps. This is a strong sign that convenience is winning over geography.

Gone are the days when applying for a home loan meant multiple visits to the bank, carrying multiple documents and enduring long waiting periods. Today's digital home loan platforms have revolutionized this process.

Borrowers can now complete their KYC from the comfort of their home using Aadhaar and PAN, upload all necessary documents such as proof of income, bank statements, and property papers through a secure online portal and track their loan status in real-time via an app or dashboard.

Additionally, they receive automated updates on EMIs, top-up offers, and alerts, ensuring transparency and control. This seamless journey saves time and also significantly reduces the chances of manual errors or communication gaps.

India's fintech adoption stands at 87%, among the highest globally. Much of this trust stems from innovations like UPI and DigiLocker, which have made digital transactions secure and seamless.

If you're looking to buy a home, especially in the next 6 to 12 months, opting for a digital home loan can be a smart move. The turnaround is quicker, the process is transparent and you have access to a wide range of lenders and products all from your phone.

As India's financial systems evolve, digital home loans are not just a tech upgrade but they're a smarter, more inclusive way to own your home.

The writer is Sr. Vice President, LoanTap