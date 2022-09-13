Mumbai: Railway land next to Santacruz bus depot to be shut

Photo: Representative Image

The railway land on the east side of Santacruz station adjoining the BEST bus depot has been temporarily closed till November 11, 2022 for the infrastructural work in connection with sixth railway line project between Mumbai Central and Borivali. Due to this, entry and exit of BEST buses will be managed from one side. However, railway officials said that all agencies concerned, including the traffic department, were already informed well in advance for the proper arrangement of traffic movement in the area.

The work on the 6th line is being undertaken by Western Railway. Confirming the development, a senior officer of BEST said, operation of BEST is as usual. All bus services are running as per schedule. Earlier entry and exit points for the BEST buses were separate, now all buses are being dealt from the one end.

On average daily more than hundred buses are being handled from this depot.

When contacted, a Western Railway official said, "The patch of railway land at the east side of Santacruz station is required for undertaking infrastructural work in connection with the 6th line project. The work of execution of boundary wall and drain work to create space for additional one line will be undertaken. Hence, this patch of railway land, currently being used for movement of public transport will be closed temporarily for two months. During this period, passengers can use alternate roads available in the BMC area to reach south foot over bridge on the east side at Santacruz station."

The 5th line has a missing link between Mahim and Khar, while the sixth line is an entirely new line between Mumbai Central and Borivali. The two-line corridor is being built for outstation trains so that four lines can be dedicated to local trains with two parallel corridors, one for slow and the other for fast. This will not only help decongest the network but also create more slots for additional trains. Meanwhile, the work to expand the third and fourth lines beyond Virar (up to Dahanu) is already under construction. "Once this happens, there will be minimal criss-cross of out-station trains on the WR suburban corridor," the official added.

The 5th and 6th rail lines between Mumbai Central and Borivali stations have been stuck for a long time. This Rs 930 crore is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2) that was proposed way back in 2008-09 but due to encroachment work of this important project was stocked, which has been on the fast track now.