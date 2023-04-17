Mumbai: 'Project Mrityunjay', initiative of commuters to stop track deaths | representative pic

Mumbai: Commemorating the 170th anniversary of Indian Railways in a responsible manner, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh (MRPS) along with other commuter associations has decided to initiate 'Project Mrityunjay' to stop deaths on tracks. To find the root cause of the grave problem, they will adopt the six sigma method, which involves statistical research, and a data analytics approach. “We will share the findings as well as public suggestions on the issue with State and Central rail ministries, chief minister, his deputy and other stakeholders,” said MRPS member Siddhesh Desai. Besides, they will be visiting accident spots in the next 170 days.

Taking the initiative further, MRPS is already holding discussions with on ground staff for making journeys more safe, while planning to hold awareness programmes for 'swachh railway stations'.

Survey to go on May 15

To seek public input on how rail commuting can be improved, it started an online survey from March 27, which will go on till May 15. Sharing the survey responses gathered so far, Desai said 400 passengers have participated in the exercise and 40% of them unequivocally demanded that fares of air-conditioned (AC) locals should be equivalent to first class travel.

In the same breath, 87% respondents agreed that rail fares are significantly lower as compared to other modes of transport. Similarly, around 94% participants said that four tracks should be reversed for local trains in the suburban section. 70% of those surveyed said that ladies coaches in AC trains should be integrated with general compartment for women safety.

To make travel safer, 65.4% participants asked for a dedicated corridor for local trains. 84% demanded strict action against those (authorities) responsible for delay in completion of important projects like Kalwa-Airoli elevated road. 87% participants sought a Metro-kind of entry and exit system at stations. Nearly 77% respondents were not in favour of introducing AC locals at the cost of non-AC ones, as per survey.

Survey findings

-40% respondents demand fares of AC locals should be equivalent to first class travel

-87% agree that rail fares are significantly lower as compared to other modes of transport

-94% want four tracks to be reversed for locals

-84% demand strict action over delay in Kalwa-Airoli elevated road

-77% say AC locals should not replace non-AC ones