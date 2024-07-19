Mumbai: Preparing For Upcoming Ganpati Festival, Indian Railways Unveils Plan To Launch Special Train Services |

In preparation for the upcoming Ganpati festival in September, Indian Railways has unveiled plans to launch numerous special train services. These additional trains aim to manage the expected surge of passengers during the auspicious 10-day Ganpati festival celebrations.

According to Konkan Railway, booking for these dedicated Ganpati special trains will commence on July 21st across all Passenger Reservation Systems (PRS), online portals, and the IRCTC website. "Passengers are encouraged to utilize these services and plan their journeys accordingly" said an official of Konkan Railway.

List of special trains

Train no. 01151 / 01152 Mumbai CSMT - Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily)

According to Konkan railway chief public relations officer Girish Karandikar, Train no. 01151 Mumbai CSMT - Sawantwadi Road Special (Daily) will leave Mumbai CSMT at 00.20 am daily from 1st September 2024 to 18th September 2024. Train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 2.20 pm on the same day.

Similarly in return direction, train no. 01152 Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily) will leave Sawantwadi Road at 3.10 pm daily from 1st September to 18th September 2024. Train will reach Mumbai CSMT at 03.45 am on the next day.

Comprising with 20 Coaches (Two three Tier AC , 12 Sleeper - four General Coaches and two SLR - 02) this Ganpati special train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations.

Train no. 01153 / 01154 Mumbai CSMT - Ratnagiri - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily):

According to Konkan railway train no. 01153 Mumbai CSMT - Ratnagiri Special (Daily) will leave Mumbai CSMT at 11.30 am daily from 1st September to 18th September. This train will reach Ratnagiri at 8.10 pm on the same day.

In return direction train no. 01154 Ratnagiri - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily) will leave Ratnagiri at 04.00 am daily from 1st September to 18 th September .Train will reach Mumbai CSMT at 13.30 hrs on the same day.

Comprising with 20 coaches Two three Tier AC , 12 Sleeper, 4 General and 2 SLR ) this train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road & Sangameshwar Road stations.

Train no. 01167 / 01168 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Daily)

Similarly train no. 01167 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal Special (Daily) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 9 pm daily from 01st September to 18th September . This Train will reach Kudal at 09.30 am on the next day.

In return direction train no. 01168 Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special will leave from Kudal at 12.00 noon daily from 1st September to 18th September. This Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 00.40 am on the next day.

Comprising with 20 coaches, this train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations.

Train No. 01171 / 01172 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Sawantwadi Road - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Daily)

As per Konkan Railway, train no. 01171 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Sawantwadi Road Special (Daily) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 08:20 am daily from 1st September to 18th September . This train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 9 pm on the same day.

In return direction train no. 01172 Sawantwadi Road - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Daily) will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 10:20 pm daily from 01st September to 18th September Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 10:40 hrs on the next day.

Comprising with 20 coaches this train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations.

Train no. 01155 / 01156 Diva Jn. - Chiplun - Diva Special

According to Konkan Railway, train no. 01155 Diva - Chiplun ( MEMU) Special will leave from Diva Jn. at 07:15 am daily from 1st September to 18th September . This train will reach Chiplun at 2 pm on the same day.

In return direction train no. 01156 Chiplun - Diva (MEMU) Special will leave from Chiplun at 3:30 pm daily from 1st September to 18th September. This train will reach Diva. at 10 :50 pm on the same day.

This 12 coach MEMU train will halt at Nilje, Taloja Panchanand, Kalamboli, Panvel, Somatane, Rasayani, Apta, Jite, Hamarapur, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Nidi, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed & Anjani stations.

Train number 01185 / 01186 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Tri-Weekly)

Apart from that train No. 01185 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal Special (Tri-Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 00:45 am every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 2nd September to 18th September . This train will reach Kudal at 12:30 noon on the same day.

In return direction train No. 01186 Kudal. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Tri-Weekly) will leave from Kudal at 4.30 pm . Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from 02nd September to 18th September . Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 04:50 am on the next day.

Compromise with 20 coaches this tain will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg station.

Train No. 01165 / 01166 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly)

According to Konkan Railway, train No. 01165 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal Special (Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 00:45 am on 3rd, 10th and 17th September . This Train will reach Kudal at 12:30 noon on the same day.

In return direction train No. 01166 Kudal. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly) will leave from Kudal at 4.30 pm on on 03rd, 10th and 17th September. This Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 04:50 am on the next day.

Comprising with 21 coaches, this train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg station.